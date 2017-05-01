UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Vetr lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $861,866.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,004.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $1,616,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921,191 shares in the company, valued at $310,618,160.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock worth $9,237,049. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,179,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,364,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) traded up 0.18% during trading on Monday, hitting $175.19. 1,037,577 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $128.53 and a 12 month high of $176.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post $9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

