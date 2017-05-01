United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“1Q Revenues were weak across the prostacyclin PAH franchise.”,” Cowen and Company’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a sell rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded down 2.38% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,566 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $169.89. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.77. The firm earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post $14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $175,353.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $152,424.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,333.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,240 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 152.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Therapeutics by 114.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

