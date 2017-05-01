United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Given a $125.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned a $125.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company downgraded United Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 125.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.77. The firm earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 44.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post $14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $175,353.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,675.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $278,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,240 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

