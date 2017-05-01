United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of United Technologies worth $74,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.99 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $96.89 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business earned $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.96 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC raised their target price on United Technologies from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.76.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $33,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $246,104.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,862. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

