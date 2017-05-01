United Technologies Co. (UTX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $126.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.96 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.76.

Shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.89 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company earned $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 2,991 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $335,051.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,544.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 47.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,420,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,391,000 after buying an additional 92,936 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 135,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

