United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 50.17%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) opened at 109.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $134.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

In other United Rentals news, Director Singleton B. Mcallister sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $422,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dale A. Asplund sold 6,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $827,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,886.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,023. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

