United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $150,256,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,477,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,955,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $117,257,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after buying an additional 123,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 104,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) traded down 1.01% on Monday, reaching $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 805,092 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $134.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. United Rentals had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on United Rentals from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Vetr raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.19 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.23.

In other United Rentals news, Director Brian Mcauley sold 3,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.46, for a total value of $382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Singleton B. Mcallister sold 3,300 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $422,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,571 shares of company stock worth $4,198,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

