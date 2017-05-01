Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price

News articles about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) opened at 107.46 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. The firm earned $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $471,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

