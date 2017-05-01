United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 202,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 107.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $120.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. The company earned $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

