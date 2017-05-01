News articles about United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Fire Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) opened at 44.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.40. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Fire Group (UFCS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/united-fire-group-ufcs-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.