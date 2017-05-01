Addison Capital Co Acquires 5,902 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 157.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 134.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in United Continental Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Continental Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) traded up 0.734% during trading on Monday, hitting $70.725. 712,577 shares of the stock were exchanged. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.061 and a beta of 0.58.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company earned $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 35.62%. United Continental Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post $7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.35 per share, for a total transaction of $693,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

