Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter worth about $16,571,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter worth about $6,510,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) opened at 70.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post $7.08 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/united-continental-holdings-inc-ual-shares-bought-by-retirement-systems-of-alabama.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on United Continental Holdings from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.35 per share, with a total value of $693,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.