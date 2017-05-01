United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Buys 200 Shares of Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$100.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,020.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 300 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$98.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,004.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$98.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$98.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,664.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,966.00.

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) traded up 0.05% during trading on Monday, reaching $100.30. 100 shares of the company traded hands. United Co.s Limited has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/united-co-s-limited-unc-insider-financial-corporation-limi-e-l-buys-200-shares-of-stock.html.

About United Co.s Limited

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

