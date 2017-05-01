United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm earned $127.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) opened at 39.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.04. United Bankshares has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.
UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price target on United Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.
