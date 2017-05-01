Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 124,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,683,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,156,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 111.96 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

