Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 124,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,155,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,683,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,156,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 111.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

