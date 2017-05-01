Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Cowen and Company

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by Cowen and Company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Friday. Cowen and Company currently has a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 2,888,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company earned $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 379.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

