Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Union Bankshares Corp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million.

Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) traded up 0.82% on Monday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,879 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. Union Bankshares Corp has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

WARNING: “Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/union-bankshares-corp-ubsh-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,212,000 after buying an additional 89,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,073,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,336,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,110,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.