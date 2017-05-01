Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Bankshares Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) traded up 0.79% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,965 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.12. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Union Bankshares Corp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Bankshares Corp Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

