Uni-Pixel Inc (UNXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Uni-Pixel had a negative net margin of 747.42% and a negative return on equity of 197.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uni-Pixel to post $-0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) traded down 5.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 725,672 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company’s market cap is $24.52 million. Uni-Pixel Inc has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Uni-Pixel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Uni-Pixel in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uni-Pixel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc develops and markets touch sensor films for the touch screen and flexible electronics markets. The Company’s roll-to-roll electronics manufacturing process patterns fine line conductive elements on thin films. The Company markets its technologies for touch panel sensor and hard coat resin for cover glass replacement, and protective cover film applications under the XTouch and Diamond Guard brands.

