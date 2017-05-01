Under Armour’s (UAA) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Instinet

Instinet reissued their reduce rating on shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp restated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.27. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $44.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

