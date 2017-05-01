Under Armour Inc (UAA) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at FBR & Co

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by FBR & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Forward View restated a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $44.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

