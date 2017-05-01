Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 176.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 40,883 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FDO Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) opened at 19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $42.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

