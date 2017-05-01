Under Armour Inc (UA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in a research note released on Friday, April 14th. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UA. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, April 14th. FBR & Co lowered shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded down 2.01% on Friday, hitting $19.02. 4,012,458 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management increased its position in Under Armour by 7.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Under Armour by 11.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

