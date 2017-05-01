Under Armour’s (UA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in a research report report published on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market weight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $20.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) opened at 19.41 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 49.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.8% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.8% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 21.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

