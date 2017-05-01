UMB Bank N A MO Has $548,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

UMB Bank N A MO maintained its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,597,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,306,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in SYSCO by 5.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 167,816 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $805,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Brutto bought 2,500 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $129,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $206,097.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

