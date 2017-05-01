Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) in a research note released on Friday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,300 ($29.70) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.82) to GBX 2,250 ($29.05) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.34) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,930 ($24.92) to GBX 2,300 ($29.70) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from GBX 1,990 ($25.69) to GBX 2,140 ($27.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.67 ($27.81).

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) traded up 0.97% on Friday, reaching GBX 2092.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.47 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,971.00. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,573.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,245.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.60 ($0.43) per share. This is a boost from Ultra Electronics Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

