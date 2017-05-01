Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Ultra Clean Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean Holdings updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.55 EPS.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 19.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $636.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, CFO Sheri Brumm sold 13,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $192,458.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,528.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah E. Hayward sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $131,180.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,317.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,833. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $5,069,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 272,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

