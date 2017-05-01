Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) have trended positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ulta Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at 281.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $202.28 and a 12 month high of $289.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.11. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post $8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $14,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Kimbell sold 14,335 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.99, for a total value of $4,085,331.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,979,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ulta-beauty-ulta-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-32-updated.html.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.