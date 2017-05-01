Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after buying an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,690,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 34.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6,132.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at 281.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.11 and its 200-day moving average is $265.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $202.28 and a one year high of $289.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

In other news, insider David C. Kimbell sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.99, for a total transaction of $4,085,331.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $44,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock worth $42,979,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

