UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm earned $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, analysts expect UFP Technologies to post $1.170 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.720 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) traded up 0.19% on Monday, reaching $26.75. 9,514 shares of the company were exchanged. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

