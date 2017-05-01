Udg Healthcare Plc (UDHCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) opened at 8.01 on Wednesday. Udg Healthcare Plc has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

