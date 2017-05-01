UBS Group AG (UBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. UBS Group AG had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. 3,756,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.36. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from UBS Group AG’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. UBS Group AG’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,931,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,758,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,777,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,685,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,053,000 after buying an additional 5,825,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets cut shares of UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

About UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

