UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 474,574 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Synovus Financial Corp. worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 46.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after buying an additional 1,336,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,273,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,682,000 after buying an additional 652,725 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $17,891,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $17,675,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) opened at 41.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Synovus Financial Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $150,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Barton Singleton sold 10,500 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $440,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,450.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

