Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,086,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) traded down 0.60% on Friday, reaching $95.31. 3,117,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. Wyndham Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide Co. will post $6.18 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-reduces-position-in-wyndham-worldwide-co-wyn-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas F. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $2,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Mulroney sold 421 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $34,947.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.