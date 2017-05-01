SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.03% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 102,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,189,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 151,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 137.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 130,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 347,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded down 1.00% on Friday, reaching $71.00. 197,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.65 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. Equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post ($6.82) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

