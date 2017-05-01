UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2,539,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corp were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,811,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,581,000 after buying an additional 6,736,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,498,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 86.0% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 113,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 589.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,839,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 1,572,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) opened at 16.72 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Barrick Gold Corp had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Barrick Gold Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Barrick Gold Corp Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

