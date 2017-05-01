UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.616 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 158.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,635,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,651,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 56,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) opened at 94.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm earned $292.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $1,208,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,074,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $741,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

