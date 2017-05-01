UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Terex Co. (TEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Terex worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terex by 94.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 870,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 422,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,788,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,911,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 87,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) opened at 34.98 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.70 billion. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business earned $974.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Terex in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global upgraded Terex to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director G Chris Andersen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $157,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 472 shares of company stock valued at $14,999 and sold 60,215 shares valued at $1,880,330. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

