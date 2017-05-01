UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 73,733 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 212,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,245,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) opened at 125.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $132.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.25. The firm earned $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post $9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-18-604-million-position-in-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $763,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $240,315.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $749,150. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.