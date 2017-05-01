UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 54.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 425,012 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 13.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 28.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) opened at 38.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.02.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The company earned $499 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Allison Transmission Holdings’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-cuts-position-in-allison-transmission-holdings-inc-alsn.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 6,854 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $245,510.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 5,830 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $205,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,684 shares of company stock worth $6,093,959 in the last three months.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.