UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 196,758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Targa Resources Corp worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) opened at 55.13 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.69 billion. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Targa Resources Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,599.81%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $631,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $551,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,240.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,195,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

