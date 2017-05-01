U.S. Bancorp (USB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,157 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $404,572.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $648,868.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,051 shares of company stock worth $6,128,104. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,605,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,661,000 after buying an additional 7,111,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,056,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,150,000 after buying an additional 2,840,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,512,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,368,000 after buying an additional 230,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,411,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,337,000 after buying an additional 666,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,819,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

