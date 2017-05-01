National Pension Service Buys 17,455 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 3,336,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 56,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) opened at 64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm earned $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Vetr lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.69 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

In related news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $7,285,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

