Tyler Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business earned $199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.76 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Tyler Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) opened at 163.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $139.21 and a 52 week high of $175.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,674,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $15,203,000. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 174,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry D. Leinweber sold 18,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $2,928,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Leinweber sold 70,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $10,928,902.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,249 shares of company stock worth $84,996,895. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

