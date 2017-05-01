Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Two Harbors Investment Corp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 55.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp to post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.01 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) traded up 1.351% on Monday, hitting $10.125. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,927 shares. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.025 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s payout ratio is 105.49%.
In other Two Harbors Investment Corp news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 15,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $140,404.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,718.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,469 shares of company stock worth $206,762 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Two Harbors Investment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.
Two Harbors Investment Corp Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
