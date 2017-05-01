Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Vetr upgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.88 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Aegis restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) opened at 16.48 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company’s market capitalization is $11.90 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. The firm earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.04 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/twitter-inc-twtr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-mkm-partners.html.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $137,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey purchased 425,998 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,147.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,606 shares of company stock worth $8,663,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,696,000. Amerigo Asset Management raised its position in Twitter by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 6,463,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $96,635,000 after buying an additional 2,528,910 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in Twitter by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 6,169,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 1,926,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Twitter by 3,560.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,404,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after buying an additional 1,365,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Twitter by 31.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,471,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,323,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.