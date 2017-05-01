Twitter Inc (TWTR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Instinet

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Instinet from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, March 27th. Vetr cut shares of Twitter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $18.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) traded up 6.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 47,390,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. Twitter has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm’s market cap is $12.66 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. The firm earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $72,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,663,955 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Amerigo Asset Management raised its stake in Twitter by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 6,463,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $96,635,000 after buying an additional 2,528,910 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Twitter by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 6,169,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after buying an additional 1,926,150 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Twitter by 31.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,471,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,323,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Twitter by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,240,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,351,000 after buying an additional 1,070,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Twitter by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,923,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

