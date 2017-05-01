Twitter Inc (TWTR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Twitter from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Twitter from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twitter from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen and Company lowered Twitter from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twitter from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) traded up 5.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,042,383 shares. Twitter has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.53 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $548 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,631 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $72,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,663,955. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Group now owns 17,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

