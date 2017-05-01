Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report published on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Instinet reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 7,265,979 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.31. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,490,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,390,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,005,000 after buying an additional 4,436,459 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 18.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 47,597,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,802,000 after buying an additional 7,533,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,749,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,767,000 after buying an additional 458,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth $871,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

